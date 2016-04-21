EU warns Sierra Leone, Trinidad & Tobago and Kiribati over illegal fishing

BRUSSELS, April 21 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive warned Sierra Leone, Trinidad & Tobago and Kiribati on Thursday for failing to tackle illegal fishing adequately, exposing the countries to possible trade bans.

However, the European Commission lifted its warning against Sri Lanka after it strengthened sanctions against illegal fishing, improved control of its fleets and changed its legal framework.

“Sri Lanka has now a robust legal and policy framework to fight illegal fishing activities,” said Karmenu Vella, EU Fisheries Commissioner.

Since 2010, the EU - the world’s biggest fish importer - has acted against countries that do not follow international standards to prevent over-fishing, such as policing their waters for unlicensed fishing vessels and imposing penalties.

The EU also said it still had serious concerns about Thailand’s efforts to address illegal fishing.

“This means that further action by the Commission cannot be ruled out. A meeting with the Thai authorities in May will be a new opportunity for them to show their good will and commitment,” the Commission said in a statement.

Thailand, the world’s third-largest seafood exporter, was given a “yellow card” a year ago for failing to certify the origin and legality of its fish exports to the EU.

Sierra Leone, Kiribati and Trinidad and Tobago have six months to implement measures suggested by the Commission. Failing that, the 28-member bloc could impose an embargo on fish imports.

Sierra Leone’s sanctions system fails to deter illegal operators fishing internationally under its flag. Trinidad and Tobago also has a large fleet operating internationally where authorities do not control or inspect foreign vessels, the Commission said.

Kiribati does not control fishing activities by foreign fleets, raising the risk that illegally caught fish could be laundered through its ports. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)