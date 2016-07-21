EU securities watchdog fines Fitch Ratings 1.4 million euros

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog has fined Fitch Ratings 1.38 million euros ($1.52 million) for breaches of the bloc's credit ratings rules.

The European Securities and Markets Authority said it found certain senior analysts in Fitch transmitted information about upcoming rating actions on sovereign ratings to certain senior persons in a parent company of Fitch before it was made public.

"Further, ESMA found that Fitch failed to have proper internal controls in place to ensure it provided a rated entity with the minimum time period to consider and respond to a rating action before making it public," ESMA said.

"Fitch failed to allow Slovenia 12 hours (the minimum required period at the time) to consider and respond to the downgrade of its sovereign rating in 2012, as required under the CRA Regulation." ($1 = 0.9082 euros)