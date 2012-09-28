FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-EU regulators levy cartel charge at 13 food packagers
September 28, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-EU regulators levy cartel charge at 13 food packagers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Huhtamaki comment)

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators charged Finnish packaging producer Huhtamaki and 12 other companies on Friday with fixing prices and sharing markets in breach of European Union rules against cartels.

The European Commission said it had sent a statement of objections, or a charge sheet, to the companies listing the suspected infringements. It did not identify the firms in line with its usual policy.

“(The companies) behaviour, if established, may have affected direct customers, such as supermarkets, and ultimately end-consumers,” the EU antitrust watchdog said in a statement.

It said the companies were also suspected of allocating customers, exchanging commercially sensitive information and rigging bids. The products are used in the packaging of foods like fish, meat, cheese in the retail sector.

Huhtamaki said it had received the charge sheet and that the alleged anti-competitive activity took place in south-west Europe, north-west Europe and France and concerned the bulk of its activities in its rigid plastic consumer goods business between 2000 and 2008.

It said the unit has been shut down or sold off since then.

Companies can be penalised up to 10 percent of their global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules. The Commission has levied fines of more than 7 billion euros against cartels in the last four years. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reportign by Ritsuko Ando in Helsinki; Editing by Ben Deighton and Mark Potter)

