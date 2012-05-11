Hungary just inside EU budget limits in 2013, aid freeze unclear

* Commission sees Hungary deficit at 2.9 pct in 2013

* Budapest trying to unblock EU development aid

* Hungary economy seen growing at slowest pace in east Europe

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission sees indebted Hungary’s budget deficit at 2.9 percent in 2013, higher than the government’s forecast but just inside the EU’s ceiling, which may be enough to regain access to blocked development funds from next year.

The Commission’s economic forecasts released on Friday showed that across Central and Eastern Europe all countries’ budget deficits were expected to be inside the EU-mandated limit of 3 percent of economic output next year, with Poland, the region’s biggest economy, comfortably at 2.5 percent.

Hungary, which has failed to keep its deficit in check in a sustainable way since it joined the European Union in 2004, is seen bringing its deficit to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product this year, in line with the government’s target.

But next year, the EU’s executive sees it rising again, while Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has forecast a narrower 2.2 percent deficit, despite the weakest economic performance in the region.

Hungary, which is seeking an International Monetary Fund stand-by loan to steady the economy, posted a budget surplus of 4.3 percent of economic output in 2011 due to the nationalisation of pension assets and “crisis taxes” on selected business sectors.

The Commission says that is not a sustainable way to manage the economy and EU finance ministers in March suspended Hungary’s access to 495 million euros in development funding from 2013.

Finance ministers told Budapest the funds could be unfrozen at a meeting in Brussels in June if the government can show it is taking action. It was not immediately clear if the Commission’s forecast was a green light to unblocking the aid.

“It is not just about the numbers, we need to see if this is really a sustainable policy,” said an EU official before the forecasts were released.

The Commission sees the Hungarian economy contracting 0.3 percent this year and growing only 1 percent in 2013, while Poland is set to grow at more than double that rate with a 2.6 percent expansion in 2013 and the Czech Republic is to grow 1.5 percent.

Hungary’s forecast 2013 expansion is lower than the 1.4 percent growth the Commission’s forecast last year, while Poland is not seen reaching the 2.8 percent growth level the EU’s executive had earlier predicted as the region struggles with the impact of the euro zone’s debt crisis.

In order to avoid the suspension of EU development funds worth almost half a billion euros, which are vital for its economy, Hungary has announced further spending cuts at ministries and drug subsidies, and a set of new taxes.