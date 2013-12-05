FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission looking into possible forex manipulation - Almunia
December 5, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

EU Commission looking into possible forex manipulation - Almunia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission is studying information about possible manipulation of foreign exchange markets, but no decision has been made about whether to open a formal investigation, the European Competition Commisioner said on Thursday.

“We have internal information regarding possible manipulation of forex benchmarks, but we are still looking at the information, I cannot anticipate anything will happen. We are in the preliminary steps,” Joaquin Almunia told journalists in Dublin. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

