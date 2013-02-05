FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande: euro zone should agree on "realistic" level for euro
February 5, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Hollande: euro zone should agree on "realistic" level for euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France, Feb 5 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday the euro zone should agree on a target for the currency’s exchange rate over the medium-term and act on global markets to protect its economic interests.

“The euro zone must, through its heads of state and government decide on a medium-term exchange rate,” he told journalists after his first speech to the European Parliament.

He added that the exchange rate should not be set artificially but that the euro zone should act on global markets to protect its interests.

