Decision on European financial transaction tax needed soon, Schelling says
June 3, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Decision on European financial transaction tax needed soon, Schelling says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 3 (Reuters) - A decision in principle on whether to introduce a planned tax on financial transactions must be reached this month, the chairman of stalled talks on the plan among 10 European countries said on Friday.

Hans Joerg Schelling, who is also Austria’s finance minister, said that if the discussions remained stuck he would step down as chairman, given the lack of progress.

“We have simply been negotiating for a crazily long time,” Schelling told reporters, referring to the talks that have dragged on since 2011. “The fundamental decision must now be clear in June -- do we carry on or not?” (Reporting by Francois Murphy)

