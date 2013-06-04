EU wrangling could soften rules on fund manager bonuses

* EU lawmaker says one-to-one bonus cap now less likely

* Parliament postpones vote on fund-manager payouts

* Lawmaker Giegold says bonus culture still risk factor

By John O‘Donnell

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - Wrangling in the European Parliament over proposals to rein in the pay of fund managers is making a strict banker-style limit on bonuses ever less likely.

A parliamentary panel called earlier this year for tighter control of fund manager pay. But more than three months later, lawmakers are still split over whether to demand that bonuses are capped at the level of salary.

“A one-to-one pay-bonus ratio for fund managers is looking a bit less likely than it was earlier this year,” Sharon Bowles, the head of the parliament’s influential economic and monetary affairs committee, told Reuters.

Disagreement has led twice to the postponement of a wider vote in the European Parliament to spell out its demands - a sign that support for a clampdown is fading as legislators firm up their positions. Originally pencilled in for May, the vote is now expected in July.

Sven Giegold, a German Green member of the assembly leading the calls for tighter pay controls, had proposed changing bonus rules by amending EU law on fund managers.

His initiative came after parliament introduced a cap on payouts to bankers.

That agreement enhanced the reputation of the legislature, ahead of elections next year, among European citizens who blamed a bonus-driven banking culture for the reckless risk-taking that ultimately triggered the financial crisis.

Advocates of a fund manager payout cap argue that the same culture pervades fund management. Other lawmakers say any such rules should be tempered as fund managers do not pose the same threat to the stability of the financial sector as a bank.

Any change to fund manager pay would hit mutual funds, which have about 6 trillion euros under management. A cap would not affect hedge funds or private equity, but some analysts see it as a possible precursor to rules for those investors.

The parliament cannot introduce any such reform into European law by itself and would also have to win over a majority of the 27 EU member states.

Giegold was still optimistic that a cap at the level of fund manager salaries was possible: “This bonus culture is itself a factor for risk,” he said.

Karel Lannoo of the Centre for European Policy Studies think tank in Brussels, criticised the focus on pay, saying other reforms were needed for fund managers.

“I would find it much more important to address conflicts of interest,” he said. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)