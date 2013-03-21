UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers split over extending bonus cap to fund managers

* Broad support for controls on fund managers

* Many lawmakers express reservations on bonus cap

* Final demands may be more nuanced than on banker pay

By John O‘Donnell and Claire Davenport

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - A European Parliament panel called on Thursday for tighter control of fund managers’ pay, but lawmakers were split over pushing for the kind of strict bonus cap imposed on bankers.

Broad support in the parliament for wider controls comes after lawmakers succeeded in capping banker bonuses at the level of salary, a move to address public anger at a pay culture politicians say prompted reckless risk taking and ultimately triggered the financial crisis.

But the absence of a sufficiently strong majority supporting a cap means the European Parliament is undecided on such a limit for fund managers, whom few politicians see as responsible for the financial difficulties blamed largely on banks.

“The majority are signalling that they want something. But it is also the case that we want to do some tweaking,” Sharon Bowles, who chaired the meeting of the parliament’s influential economic and monetary affairs committee, told Reuters.

“I expect, on the remuneration side, we may want to do a little more tailoring,” said Bowles, a British Liberal Democrat politician, adding that a distinction needed to be drawn between banks and fund managers.

Sven Giegold, a German member of the assembly, had proposed changing bonus rules in a similar way for fund managers by amending EU law governing what are termed “undertakings of collective investment in transferable securities” (UCITS).

Any change would hit mutual funds, which have about 6 trillion euros ($7.8 trillion) under management. Although it would not affect hedge funds or private equity, it could be the precursor for similar rules for those investors.

The parliament cannot, however, introduce any such reform into European law by itself, and would also have to convince a majority of the 27 EU member states that it is a good idea.

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

Giegold told Reuters he was confident he could win support among lawmakers to campaign for the introduction of a cap, a move he said was important to close any means of avoiding a ceiling on banker bonuses.

On Thursday, 22 of his peers on the committee in charge of financial reform supported the move, while 16 were against.

Bowles and other committee members agreed the final decision on whether to push for a cap should be made by all members of the European Parliament. This suggests its final demands on fund manager pay will be more nuanced than the banker bonus limit.

“If you don’t regulate UCITS, it’s an unlevel playing field,” Giegold said. “There is a risk of regulatory arbitrage.”

He acknowledged, however, the reservations of some lawmakers who oppose a strict limit, saying: “For systemic stability, the real investment fund is not as dangerous as a bank.”

Irving Henry, of British funds lobby the Investment Management Association, said it would be harder to push through such changes since many EU states had large fund management centres.

“Whereas there was a fairly wide consensus for capping banker pay, there is less so with regard to fund managers,” he said. “Whereas many member states see the banking issue as a largely UK issue, that is less so with fund management.”

Just as banks argued, fund managers say such a rule would simply push up base salaries in their industry.

“I don’t think anyone would earn any less,” said Ian Gorham, chief executive of investment advisers Hargreaves Lansdown.

“In the world of running a fund, performance can be very variable ... and therefore having someone paid on a very high fixed basis is not necessarily a good thing.”