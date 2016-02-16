EU executive says no plans to radically overhaul fund management rules

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The European Union may tweak the bloc’s asset management rules but does not plan an overhaul, a senior EU official said in London on Tuesday, seeking to ease British concerns about more regulation.

London is Europe’s biggest asset management centre and as Britain readies to vote on whether to stay in the EU it is trying to secure more leeway on financial regulation as part of a new settlement with EU leaders, expected this week.

The EU is already on the fifth version of rules governing pan-EU funds known as UCITS and the sector is anxious to know whether the European Commission plans a sixth version.

“Not for the moment,” Olivier Guersent, director-general of the European Commission’s financial services unit, told a fund industry conference.

In the past the ink had not dried on new rules before they were reviewed without giving enough time to enforce the first set of rules, Guersent said.

The benefits of regulatory stability are probably greater at times than making improvements to small flaws in the rules, Guersent said.

“Now we need to give you the visibility that you require,” Guersent said.

“Unless there is a very strong case, evidence-based, to fix something in UCITS, we will not go for the next generation.”

The European Commission will consult in the second quarter on barriers to cross-border marketing of funds.

Matthieu Lucchesi, deputy head of asset management regulation at French regulator AMF, said it was “really important” to take time to enforce existing UCITS rules and see how they work before starting to reform them.

The Financial Stability Board, a global regulatory task force for the G20 economies, is looking at whether new rules are needed to mitigate any systemic risks posed by huge funds.

The United States has already proposed new rules for the sector, but the EU wants to encourage asset managers to raise more funds for the economy.

Guersent suggested that more rules may not be needed in Europe, saying regulation there was in a “better place” than in many other parts of the world.

”We are confident that we have the most robust regulatory framework in place, he said.

Lucchesi said there was sometimes a temptation to export rules from banking to asset management even though business models and risks were different. (Editing by Susan Fenton)