EU energy chief sees Gazprom antitrust case results in matter of weeks

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will announce “in a matter of weeks” the results of a two-year investigation into Russian gas producer Gazprom , the bloc’s energy chief said on Wednesday.

“The investigation is progressing. It’s her (Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager) decision but she will present the result of the investigation, I understand that it will be a matter of weeks,” European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told a news conference.

Vestager is the commissioner in charge of the case. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)