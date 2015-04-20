FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to formally charge Gazprom on Wednesday-sources
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators to formally charge Gazprom on Wednesday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 20 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will this week formally charge Russian gas giant Gazprom with overcharging customers in eastern Europe and hindering rivals in the region, two EU sources said on Monday.

“Statement of objections for this Wednesday,” said one of the sources. A statement of objections is the term used by the European Commission for a formal charge sheet setting out specific concerns about possible anti-competitive practices.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment. Gazprom did not provide any immediate comment.

Gazprom, which supplies about 30 percent of the bloc’s gas, has been on the Commission’s radar since September 2012 on suspicion of blocking the free flow of gas across the region among other things.

European Commission officials said in February they would announce the next step in the investigation over the coming weeks. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
