FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU calls 1000 GMT antitrust briefing, Gazprom seen in focus
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

EU calls 1000 GMT antitrust briefing, Gazprom seen in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - The European Union’s antitrust chief will hold a news conference at midday (1000 GMT) on Wednesday, the European Commission said, at which she is expected to charge Russian gas giant Gazprom with anti-competitive behaviour.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will announce decisions agreed by the EU executive, the Commission said in a statement, without providing details.

Earlier this week, sources told Reuters that she would send a charge sheet to Gazprom, accusing the company of over-charging customers in eastern Europe and hindering competition in the region.

State-controlled Gazprom is a vital supplier of energy to Europe despite frequent political disputes.

Vestager’s expected decision to move against Gazprom comes more than two years after Brussels began investigating the company, and a week after she charged U.S. tech giant Google with abusing its market power. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Paul Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.