EU's Almunia says ready to charge Gazprom in anti-trust case
October 3, 2013 / 6:35 AM / 4 years ago

EU's Almunia says ready to charge Gazprom in anti-trust case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VILNIUS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Union’s antitrust chief said on Thursday that he was ready to charge Gazprom with anti-competitive practices, more than a year after opening an investigation into the Russian gas export monopoly.

“It would be premature to anticipate when the next steps would be taken in this investigation, but we have now moved to the phase of preparing a statement of objections,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a conference organised by the Lithuanian Competition Authority.

