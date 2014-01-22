FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom to hold talks with EU on anti-trust probe Thursday-envoy
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Gazprom to hold talks with EU on anti-trust probe Thursday-envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas export monopoly Gazprom will hold more talks with the European Commission on Thursday aimed at resolving a European Union anti-trust investigation, Russia’s ambassador to the EU said on Wednesday.

“On Gazprom, there is an anti-trust investigation continuing within the Commission, and Gazprom and the Russian government, which is the key shareholder in Gazprom ... are involved in certain discussions with the relevant departments of the European Commission,” envoy Vladimir Chizhov told reporters.

“The next round of these discussions will be tomorrow and I don’t want to prejudge the outcome of course,” he said.

Asked if they were close to a solution, he said: “We are always close to solutions.” The talks will be in Brussels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.