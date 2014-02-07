FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says Gazprom yet to satisfy it over prices
February 7, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

EU says Gazprom yet to satisfy it over prices

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gazprom has yet to satisfy the European Commission’s concerns over pricing as part of a probe into the Russian gas giant, the European Union’s competition chief said on Friday.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said he met with Gazprom representatives in Brussels before Christmas and noted progress on securing commitments regarding two of Brussels’s three concerns.

Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer and the supplier of a quarter of Europe’s gas needs, has been under EU investigation since September 2013 for suspected anti-competitive behaviour, including overcharging customers and blocking rival suppliers.

Gazprom conveyed the possiblity of making proposals to settle the probe to avoid Brussels going to the next stage and deciding whether to fine the company, Almunia told reporters.

“We have received good comments on two of the three concerns that can give way to formal commitments but on prices we have not yet received what we need,” Almunia said.

