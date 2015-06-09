Gazprom gets until mid-Sept to reply to EU antitrust charges - source

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have given Russian gas giant Gazprom more time to respond to charges that it levies excessive prices and blocks rivals in eastern Europe, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission had originally given Gazprom 12 weeks to reply when it unveiled the charges on April 22.

“The Commission has granted Gazprom an extension till mid-September for the company to work on its response to the statement of objections,” the source said.

The Commission had no immediate comment. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee)