FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Poland's PGNiG threatens to sue European Commission over Gazprom deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 26, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 10 months ago

Poland's PGNiG threatens to sue European Commission over Gazprom deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said on Wednesday it could sue the European Commission if it strikes a deal with Russia's Gazprom to end a five-year antitrust case.

PGNiG said a deal, which Gazprom said earlier on Wednesday was close, could threaten gas supplies to central and eastern Europe.

The Commission has also moved closer to deciding whether to ease restrictions on Russia's access to a gas pipeline link to Germany, a move opposed by PGNiG as well.

"These decisions pose a real threat to the stability of gas supplies to Central and Eastern Europe," PGNiG said in a statement.

"PGNiG SA is ready to sue both - the decision of the European Commission and the decision of Bundesnetzagentur (Germany's gas pipeline regulator)," over the antitrust deal and gas pipeline decision, the statement said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.