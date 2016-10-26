Poland's PGNiG threatens to sue European Commission over Gazprom deal

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said on Wednesday it could sue the European Commission if it strikes a deal with Russia's Gazprom to end a five-year antitrust case.

PGNiG said a deal, which Gazprom said earlier on Wednesday was close, could threaten gas supplies to central and eastern Europe.

The Commission has also moved closer to deciding whether to ease restrictions on Russia's access to a gas pipeline link to Germany, a move opposed by PGNiG as well.

"These decisions pose a real threat to the stability of gas supplies to Central and Eastern Europe," PGNiG said in a statement.

"PGNiG SA is ready to sue both - the decision of the European Commission and the decision of Bundesnetzagentur (Germany's gas pipeline regulator)," over the antitrust deal and gas pipeline decision, the statement said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Mark Potter)