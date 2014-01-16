FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Revisions to EU GDP will help public finance figures- EU source
January 16, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Revisions to EU GDP will help public finance figures- EU source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The upward revision of European Union gross domestic product to be adopted under new accounting rules in September this year will lead to a slight decline in ratios of budget deficits and public debt to GDP, a European Commission source said.

The source said the impact would be “at most a couple of percent for debt and fractions of a percent for deficit.”

Nonetheless, for a country like Italy, whose budget deficit has hovered around the EU’s 3 percent of GDP limit for the last two years, the impact may be important in enabling the country to stay inside EU rules.

