GE CEO to meet EU antitrust chief now probing Alstom bid - source
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

GE CEO to meet EU antitrust chief now probing Alstom bid - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - General Electric’s chief executive, Jeff Immelt, will meet the EU’s antitrust chief on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, amid an ongoing investigation into the U.S. group’s 12.4-billion-euro ($13.8 billion) bid for Alstom.

Immelt will meet European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in the afternoon, said the source.

GE is now seeking to convince the European Commission to approve the Alstom deal without concessions.

The company has a checkered history with the EU executive, which blocked its planned $42 billion takeover of Honeywell International in 2001 but since then has cleared more than 50 deals.

$1 = 0.8957 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

