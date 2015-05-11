FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU antitrust regulators suspend GE, Alstom deal review - GE
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

EU antitrust regulators suspend GE, Alstom deal review - GE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators suspended their investigation of General Electric’s takeover bid for Alstom’s power equipment business late last month but the probe is likely to resume this week, the U.S. group said on Monday.

“This is a procedural step to give them time to review additional information, and we expect the clock to restart this week,” GE said in a statement.

The investigation was halted on April 24, according to a filing on the European Commission website. It did not provide details in line with its policy. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.