July 16, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

Daimler cars using banned coolant face EU sales ban -Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - Some new vehicles produced by German carmaker Daimler cannot be sold or registered in the European Union because they contain a banned coolant, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“Currently, in the European market there are vehicles produced by this manufacturer that, according to the preliminary Commission analysis, are not in conformity with their type-approval,” EU industry chief Antonio Tajani said in a statement.

As a result, France’s decision to block registrations of most new Mercedes models within its borders could be justified under existing EU rules, the Commission said.

Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Claire Davenport

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
