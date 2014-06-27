FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German lower house passes renewable energy law
June 27, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

German lower house passes renewable energy law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bundestag lower house of parliament on Friday passed a law to reform the system of renewable energy subsidies, clearing the first hurdle for a plan that could still be stopped by the European Union.

The law - part of Germany’s efforts to wean itself off nuclear power - still needs approval from the upper house and the European Commission, which is concerned that exemptions from a power surcharge may infringe EU state aid laws. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown)

