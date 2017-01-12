FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says EU 27 must show united front in Brexit talks
January 12, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 7 months ago

Merkel says EU 27 must show united front in Brexit talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The 27 members of the European Union negotiating with London on Britain's exit from the bloc must stick together and not allow themselves to be divided, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"It is important that we do not allow ourselves to be divided, the 27 must act together in the negotiations," Merkel told a joint news conference with Luxembourg's prime minister.

Reporting by Michele Land; Writing by Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Editing by Paul Carrel

