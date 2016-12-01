FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission, Germany agree on planned German road toll - sources
December 1, 2016
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
December 1, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 9 months ago

EU Commission, Germany agree on planned German road toll - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission and the German government agreed over Germany's plan to introduce a highway toll for cars after months of dispute, according to sources familiar with the talks.

The Commission referred Germany to the European Court of Justice in September over the planned road toll that it says discriminates against foreign drivers.

Germany's parliament approved a law last year to introduce a road charging system that would have granted vehicles registered in Germany a corresponding deduction from their annual vehicle tax.

The system was set to have started this year but was postponed after Brussels challenged it on the grounds that foreign drivers would have to pay the toll with no compensation. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

