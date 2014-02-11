FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU governments fail to decide on approving new GMO grain strain
February 11, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

EU governments fail to decide on approving new GMO grain strain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European Union ministers failed to agree on Tuesday on whether to allow a new strain of genetically modified maize to be grown on EU soil, handing responsibility for the decision to the European Commission, the EU executive.

In a vote, 19 states opposed approval of the insect-resistant maize, known as Pioneer 1507, developed jointly by DuPont and Dow Chemical, while five voted in favour and four abstained.

Under the EU weighted voting system, it was not enough for a clear rejection, leaving the decision in the hands of the Commission.

If approved, Pioneer 1507 would end Monsanto’s monopoly in Europe’s small market for GMO crops.

