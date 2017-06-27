BRUSSELS, June 27 Alphabet's Google
said on Tuesday it disagreed with the findings of EU antitrust
regulators that it had abused its dominant position and was
considering an appeal.
The Commission fined Google 2.42 billion euros ($2.72
billion) after finding that Google had systematically given
prominent placement to its own comparison shopping service and
demoted those of rivals in search results.
"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced
today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we
consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make
our case," Google's general counsel, Kent Walker, said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
