BRUSSELS, July 5 EU antitrust regulators are
seeking a second opinion from a panel of experts in their case
against Alphabet unit Google's Android mobile
operating system, two people familiar with the matter said, as
they weigh another record fine against the company.
The European Commission in April last year charged Google
with using its dominant Android mobile operating system to shut
out rivals.
The EU competition enforcer said Google's tactics include
requiring smartphone makers to pre-install Google Search and the
Google Chrome browser in return for access to other Google apps,
and barring the manufacturers from using rival versions of
Android.
The company was also accused of paying smartphone makers and
mobile network operators to only install Google Search on their
devices.
The Commission planned to call a peer review panel, also
known as a devil's advocate, last month, the people said.
Such panels are usually made up of three to four experienced
officials who examine the case team's conclusions with a fresh
pair of eyes to ensure that the case is robust.