EU's Almunia says won't finish Google probe before end-October
September 10, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Almunia says won't finish Google probe before end-October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday that he will not be able to wrap up a four-year investigation into Google before he leaves office at the end of next month.

“For sure this will not be concluded before the end of October,” Almunia told a conference.

Earlier this week, he said he would extract more concessions from the world’s most popular Internet search engine after extremely negative feedback from rivals such as Microsoft to Google’s third proposal to end the EU probe. [ID:nL5N0R946Z}

Dozens of rivals across Europe have accused Google of squeezing them out in online search results. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, writing by Foo Yun Chee)

