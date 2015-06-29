FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google given more time to reply to EU antitrust charges
June 29, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

Google given more time to reply to EU antitrust charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - Google has been given six more weeks to reply to EU antitrust charges of abusing its market power in a dozen EU countries, the world’s most popular Internet search engine said on Monday.

“We have asked the European Commission for additional time to review the documents they’ve provided us. The Commission has extended our response deadline to Aug. 17,” Google spokesman Al Verney said.

The company had earlier been told to respond by July 7, sources told Reuters. Neither the company nor the EU competition authority has provided the first deadline. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)

