FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Google formally rejects EU antitrust charges, says evidence is lacking
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 10 months ago

Google formally rejects EU antitrust charges, says evidence is lacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google rejected on Thursday EU antitrust charges of unfairly promoting its shopping service and blocking rivals in online search advertising, saying there was no factual, legal or economic basis to the accusations.

Google's general counsel Kent Walker said on a blog that the European Commission's shopping case was based on a theory that was not in line with market reality.

"We never compromised the quality or relevance of the information we received. On the contrary, we improved it. That isn't 'favouring' - that's listening to our customers," Walker said.

His comments came as the company formally replied to the two charges, one of which it received in April last year and the other in July this year, earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.