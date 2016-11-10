FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google's Android expands competition, does not hurt it - Google lawyer
November 10, 2016

Google's Android expands competition, does not hurt it - Google lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google's Android mobile operating system expands competition rather than hurt it, its general counsel said on Thursday as the company rebutted EU antitrust charges that it uses the platform to stifle rivals.

The European Commission has also ignored the role played by iPhone maker Apple when it laid out the charge in April, Google general counsel Kent Walker wrote on a blog.

"To ignore competition with Apple is to miss the defining feature of today's competitive smartphone landscape," he said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

