UPDATE 1-EBay adds weight to Google's Brussels antitrust defense - FT
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-EBay adds weight to Google's Brussels antitrust defense - FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds eBay’s comments)

April 27 (Reuters) - EBay Inc Chief Executive John Donahoe has added weight to Google Inc’s defense in an antitrust case, saying the two companies are direct competitors in online shopping, the Financial Times reported.

Barriers between different areas of online commerce are breaking down, Donahoe said in an interview with FT, highlighting the challenges the European Commission faces in bringing the high-profile case. (on.ft.com/1Idg4Ff)

In an emailed statement to Reuters, eBay said Donahoe’s remarks were not intended to be taken in reference to the European Commission’s case against Google.

“While the specific complaint against Google has not been made public, we believe the Commission is investigating important concerns with the Internet ecosystem,” eBay said.

The Financial Times also updated its story to include eBay’s response.

The European Union accused Google of cheating consumers and competitors by distorting Web search results to favor its own shopping service, after a five-year investigation that could change the rules for business online.

Google said in a blog post that it strongly disagreed with the EU’s statement of objections and would make the case that its products have fostered competition and benefited consumers.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
