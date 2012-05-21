FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Almunia offers Google chance to settle antitrust case
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

EU's Almunia offers Google chance to settle antitrust case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - EU regulators have offered Google a chance to settle an investigation into whether it has been abusing a dominant market position following complaints from Microsoft and other rivals, the EU’s antitrust chief said on Monday.

“Today I‘m giving Google an opportunity to offer remedies to address concerns that we have identified,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing.

He said the world’s most popular search engine has some weeks to propose remedies to the European Commission’s concerns. If the Commission finds the proposals acceptable following a market test, it will then drop the 18-month-long investigation, he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.