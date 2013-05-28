FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Almunia says likely to demand more Google concessions
May 28, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

EU's Almunia says likely to demand more Google concessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - EU regulators are likely to demand fresh concessions from Google once they have received feedback from rivals on the Internet search giant’s proposals to settle anti-competitive complaints, the EU’s antitrust chief said on Tuesday.

“After, we will analyse the responses received, we will probably ask Google, 100 percent, you should improve your proposals,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told lawmakers during a hearing at the European Parliament.

The case involves Google’s Internet search engine practices.

Almunia also said he had yet to decide whether to open a formal investigation into Google’s Android operating system, widely used in smartphones phones and tablets.

