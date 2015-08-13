FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google has until Aug. 31 to reply to EU antitrust charges
August 13, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Google has until Aug. 31 to reply to EU antitrust charges

Julia Fioretti

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Google Inc has been given an extra two weeks to respond to European Union charges of abusing its market power in a dozen EU countries and stave off a possible billion-euro fine.

The European Commission has extended the deadline for replying to the charges until Aug. 31, a Google spokesman said on Thursday.

The Internet company was previously given until Aug. 17 to respond to the Commission’s charge sheet, or statement of objections.

The Commission, which in April accused Google of distorting web search results to favour its shopping service, confirmed it had accepted the company’s request for additional time to reply.

“In line with normal practice, the Commission analysed the reasons for the request. As a result, it has granted an extension allowing Google to fully exercise its rights of defence,” Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s charges in April escalated a five-year investigation which Google previously tried to settle three times, without success.

