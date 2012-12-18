FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Almunia says expects Google antitrust proposals in January
December 18, 2012 / 5:50 PM

EU's Almunia says expects Google antitrust proposals in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Union’s antitrust chief said on Tuesday he expects Google to present detailed proposals next month to resolve regulatory concerns that it used its clout to block rivals including Microsoft .

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia’s comments came after a meeting with Google’s executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, in Brussels.

“Since our preliminary talks with Google started in July, we have substantially reduced our differences regarding possible ways to address each of the four competition concerns expressed by the Commission,” Almunia said in a statement.

“On the basis of the progress made, I now expect Google to come forward with a detailed commitment text in January 2013,” he said.

