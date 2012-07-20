FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU orders Google to change mobile services-report
July 20, 2012 / 1:26 AM / 5 years ago

EU orders Google to change mobile services-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - EU regulators are demanding that Google makes broad changes to its mobile services as talks to settle an antitrust investigation enter their final days, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia favours reaching a settlement with the world’s most popular search engine, which may face formal charges if concessions about its business practices are not made.

The newspaper cited people briefed on the case in Brussels as saying the talks are on a “knife-edge” and Almunia is expected to decide next week whether they are worth continuing.

Google has submitted revised proposals to the European Commission after pressure from the EU watchdog to answer complaints about its business practices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
