FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU antitrust regulators start market test of Google concessions
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

EU antitrust regulators start market test of Google concessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators asked rivals of Google on Thursday to give feedback on the Internet search firm’s concessions aimed at ending an investigation into its core business practices.

The European Commission, which acts as antitrust regulator in the 27-member European Union, said in a statement it was giving a month for market assessments of Google’s proposals.

The world’s most popular search engine submitted its concessions early this month, after EU regulators outlined their concerns about Google’s business practices.

Google offered to mark out its services from rival products in Internet search results and to provide links to at least three competing search engines, among other undertakings.

If approved, Google’s offers would be binding for five years in Europe.

Microsoft and more than a dozen other rivals have lodged complaints about Google with the European Commission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.