FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Almunia says Google latest concessions more appropriate
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 7:38 AM / 4 years ago

EU's Almunia says Google latest concessions more appropriate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A second offer made by search giant Google to settle an antitrust probe with the European Union better addresses competition concerns, the EU’s antitrust commissioner said on Tuesday.

Joaquin Almunia told lawmakers in the European Parliament that the new offer by Google better addressed concerns that Google search buries its competitors in its results.

“We have reached a key moment in this case,” he said. “Now with the significant improvements on the table I think we have the possibility to work again.” The commissioner said a decision could be expected next spring.

In September, Google offered further concessions aimed at ending a three-year investigation into complaints it was blocking competitors in order to avert a possible $5 billion fine.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.