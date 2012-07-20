FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU want Google concessions for all platforms-sources
July 20, 2012

EU want Google concessions for all platforms-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators want Google to offer concessions on how its search engine works on all platforms, including computers, tablets and mobile devices, two people familiar with the issue said on Friday.

If Google is not able to provide the concessions, it will face charges of anticompetitive behaviour and could face severe fines, the EU’s competition commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, has said. Almunia wants remedies for all computing devices that have access to the Internet and provide a search capability, one of the people said.

Earlier this month, the world’s most popular search engine proposed concessions in a bid to settle an 18-month long investigation fueled by complaints from rivals including Microsoft..

The European Commission is now examining the offer.

