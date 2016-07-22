EU authorises Monsanto, Bayer genetically modified seeds

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission has authorised two types of Monsanto's genetically modified seeds and one sold by Germany's Bayer for feed and food uses, following a favourable assessment by Europe's scientific watchdog, it said on Friday.

The authorisation decisions do not cover cultivation.

"The authorisations are valid for 10 years, and any products produced from these GMOs will be subject to the EU's strict labelling and traceability rules," the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Jason Neely)