Any change to Greek programme only at "outer margins"

BRUSSELS, May 10 (Reuters) - It may be possible to adjust the “outer margins” of Greece’s 130-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout programme, a senior EU official said on Thursday, but he underlined that the broad framework of the programme was non-negotiable.

“As for changing the memorandum of understanding with Greece -- if a new minister would wish to enter into discussions if you can possibly change something, the ministers would be willing to (discuss it),” said the official, referring to euro zone finance ministers.

“But this would be at the outer margiuns. The MoU as such is non-negotiable,” the official said.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the outcome of the Greek elections and what it means for the bailout programme.