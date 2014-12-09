EU's Moscovici says markets can be secure about Greek vote

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Greek government’s decision to push forward a presidential vote in parliament shows it is confident it can win, the European Union’s economics chief said on Tuesday, seeking to reassure financial markets.

Greek stocks and bonds plunged after the government said on Monday it would move the presidential vote to Dec. 17, a political gamble that makes the country’s planned exit from its international bailout more uncertain.

“We follow the situation carefully,” Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers.

”The markets are always very sensitive to political uncertainty ... but I believe that if Prime Minister Samaras chose this way, it’s because he is confident ... (of) a successful election of the president in the weeks to come.

“Markets should feel maybe a bit more secure than they are showing at this moment,” Moscovici said.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras took the decision to bring forward by two months the vote on a new head of state even though does not yet have support from 180 lawmakers as required.

While the presidency is largely ceremonial, the constitution demands that parliamentary elections be called if lawmakers fail to approve the government’s candidate for the job. That could open the door to power for the far-left Syriza party, which rejects the bailout terms, an outcome feared by investors.

On Monday, finance ministers of the 18 euro zone countries, known together as the Eurogroup, said they supported a two-month technical extension of Greece’s EU/IMF bailout programme and the granting of a precautionary credit line for Athens afterwards.

“Yesterday the Eurogroup took a very important decision, which shows the confidence we have in the work done by the Greek authorities,” Moscovici said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)