EU Commission says wants Greece to stay in euro zone
May 14, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

EU Commission says wants Greece to stay in euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission hopes Greece will remain part of the euro zone but Athens must respect its obligations, the European Union’s executive arm said on Monday.

Greece is likely to face new elections in June after three failed attempts to form a government that would support terms of an EU/IMF bailout following elections earlier this month.

“We wish Greece will remain in the euro and we hope Greece will remain in the euro... but it must respect its commitments,” European Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a regular news briefing. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)

