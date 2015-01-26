EU Commission ready to engage with new Greek govt, help with reforms

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it was ready to engage with the new, Syriza-led government in Greece and to help Athens with remaining reforms.

“The Commission fully respects the sovereign and democratic choice of the Greek people. We are ready to engage with the new government once it is formed,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a daily news briefing.

“Greece has made remarkable progress in recent years and we stand ready to continue assisting Greece in addressing the remaining reform challenges,” Schinas said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)