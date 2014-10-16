FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wants smooth evolution of support for Greece after bailout end
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

EU wants smooth evolution of support for Greece after bailout end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission will work with Greece to ensure there is a smooth evolution of support for the country after its current bailout programme ends at the end of this year, the Commission’s spokesman Simon O‘Connor said on Thursday.

“Europe will continue to assist Greece in whatever way is necessary,” O‘Connor told a news briefing.

“We will work to ensure a smooth evolution of support for Greece after the end of the current programme,” he said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott

