Full report by EU-IMF "troika" on Greece's bailout programme

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Experts from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund - together known as the troika - completed their latest review of Greece and its adherence to its EU bailout programme last week.

The review found that Greece was broadly on track with meeting the targets agreed with its creditors, but substantial amounts of work still needs to be to do on public sector reforms, especially the healthcare sector, and on tax policy.

Reuters obtained a draft of the final report, which can be read here:

It was the third review of Greece by the troika. On the basis of the report, euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday to disburse a further 6.8 billion euros to Greece, although it will be paid in installments.