Euro zone can do better than 1.2 pct growth in 2014 - Merkel
#Market News
March 20, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Euro zone can do better than 1.2 pct growth in 2014 - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech in parliament on Thursday that the euro zone could generate stronger growth this year than the 1.2 percent forecast by the European Commission.

“The Commission expects growth of about 1.2 percent in 2014, which is somewhat better than what was forecast in the autumn,” she said, referring to its forecast the eurozone as opposed to the wider European Union, for which it sees 1.5 percent growth.

“But we know that we can do better than 1.2 percent,” the chancellor told parliament in a speech. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Stephen Brown, Sarah Marsh; Writing by Noah Barkin)

