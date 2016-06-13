FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators clear Hamburger Rieger aid, to probe Rehau funding
June 13, 2016

EU regulators clear Hamburger Rieger aid, to probe Rehau funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 13 - EU regulators approved on Monday 33 million euros ($37.2 million) in German state aid granted to paper maker Hamburger Rieger and launched an investigation into 4 million euros of funding given to polymer processor Rehau .

The European Commission said the Hamburger Rieger state support complied with the bloc's rules as the company plans to use an innovative technology to expand its production capacity.

The EU competition enforcer said it doubted whether a proposal by Swiss-based Rehau AG+Co to replace an existing paint shop in Viechtach, Bavaria met the innovation criterion to qualify for state aid.

$1 = 0.8874 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
